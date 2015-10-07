Bed Bug Bites are NOT fun

I always considered myself as a house person. I rarely go out, and when I do it's always an alienating experience. That's why I had given myself up on exploring the great outdoors and devoted myself solely on primping up my lovely home. I'm quite picky when it comes to great finds, especially household assortments. Curtains, armchairs, wardrobes, rugs, tables, blinds, lamps and looking glass I pay the highest of attentions.

Aside from the kitchen, my favorite part of the house is my own room. I'm not much of a wanderer. I could sit for hours and hours on the same spot on the house and you could swear I wouldn't have moved an inch. That is why I adorned my little abode with fluffy cushions and portable beds.

Bedrooms for me are one of the sacred parts of the house. It is your own personal space. Everything private is kept in bedrooms, so one must make sure that everything inside the bedroom must not be only for design purposes; it should be used for something.