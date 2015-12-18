Newsvine

nicrivera0821

nicrivera0821 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 53 Comments: 0 Since: May 2015

The Benefits of Fish Oil to Your Dog's Health

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by nicrivera0821 View Original Article: kathleensantiago0821.blogspot.com
Seeded on Fri Dec 18, 2015 9:12 AM
    Discuss:

    Fish oil is probably the most important supplement you can add to your dog's diet, regardless of what type of diet you feed. EPA and DHA, the omega-3 fatty acids in fish oil, provide widespread benefits, but they are fragile and unlikely to survive storage in bags of kibble, or may be rancid even before being added to pet foods. 

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor