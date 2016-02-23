Flight Hubs in Development

I never realized how big an airport can be until I landed in Connecticut. This airport over time has become what's known as a hub. It's where the majority of flights land in between their connecting flight. Over the past years we have been forced to save money by having connecting flights instead of flying passengers straight to their destination. So in hopes of winning the public over they made a big beautiful airport to hang out at while you are waiting for your connecting flight.

My biggest problem with all these restaurants that served alcohol to our passengers was that it was up to the flight, not the bartender at the restaurant, to make sure the passenger is safe and doesn't become overly intoxicated. How are we supposed to know if there intoxicated when we didn't even see how much they drank before the flight? Many flight attendants didn't get along with bartenders at these restaurants for this reason. We have tried to talk to them and the only thing they care about is their tips. Therefore we get stuck with a few drunk flight passengers whenever we land at this hub, were used to it!