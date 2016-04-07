boat repair shop clearwater

S&S Marine Services is located near Crystal Beach and is your one stop shop for any boat repar service. Crystal beach is perfectly named after it's white sandy shoreline, matching that of its Caribbean sisters. The town is perfectly unique with its old fashioned, quaint feel. There's only around 1,200 people that live here and some of the streets still remained unpaved, covered in seashells. Here you'll find a beautiful pier and in the evening, locals alike will gather to watch the sunset. It's purely magnificent! The sand here reflects the sun's rays so it remains cool and doesn't burn your feet. It was originally a fishing village so make sure you fit in time to set a line or two! You can fish straight from the beautiful beach or opt to stand out on the Crystal Beach pier where you'll be greeted by local birds looking for a spare fish. It's one of the most popular fishing spots in this small community.