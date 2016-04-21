Florida Custom Homes

Build on your Lot: Don't Break the Bank

When it comes to building a custom home on your lot, knowledge really is power or, in this case, money in the bank. Often, to the untrained eye a piece of land may appear easily buildable when in fact it will cost thousands of dollars just to clear and level especially for property in remote or less developed areas. Consult with an experienced builder with local knowledge and strong build on your lot expertise to help in your search for land to avoid a costly mistake.

Build on your Lot: Costly Developments

Buying a lot in a new or existing development can be just a costly as buying a lot in the middle of nowhere. Although access to electricity, gas, water, and sewage may not be an issue, some sites especially in Florida may require a foundation supported by below-ground piers. This typically requires extensive excavation work which can be costly.

Existing developments may also have specific zoning laws, property line restrictions, and architecture criteria that must be adhered to when building. A build on your lot specialist will be able to help in these aspects and let you know what you can expect and whether or not you will be allowed to construct your dream home in these areas.