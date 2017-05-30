Theres so much wearable technology available right now its enough to make your head spin if you dont know what youre looking for, even for someone whos knowledgeable. For many, the various capabilities the newest sports watches have are more than enough text messaging, answering phone calls, even GPS. But what wearable technology is best-suited for the safety of our seniors? Heres a compilation of what is available and how to put it to use.
Top Wearable Technology to Keep Seniors Safe
Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded on Tue May 30, 2017 9:32 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment