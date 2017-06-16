Watching my best friend getting ready for her big day as I sat down on the bed, I realized how time fly so fast that I cannot argue to the fact that I am getting older already. The makeup artist are very busy making the bride as gorgeous as ever while the camera and video man are going in and out of the room to get a picture of a very special moment to a very inspiring couple who have in love for almost 12 years.
What a Night for a Princess
