Great Product Deserves Ultimate Applause

According to Wikipedia, The City of Salford is a city and metropolitan borough of Greater Manchester, England. It is named after its largest settlement, Salford, but covers a far larger area which includes the towns of Eccles, Swinton and Pendlebury, Walkden and Irlam which apart from Irlam each have a population of over 35,000. The city has a population of 218,000 and is administered from the Salford Civic Centre in Swinton.