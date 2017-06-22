When traveling, if you have to use a public computer for anything, whether its to check your email, your Facebook, or your bank account, make sure you log out! Dont just close the browser like you might do on your personal computer, make sure you click the log out button. This will prevent anyone else from accessing your data.
Surprising Tips On How To Travel Smart
Seeded on Thu Jun 22, 2017 8:03 AM
